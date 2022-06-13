Sudan: 100 Killed in Darfur in Land Dispute

ALBAWABA - Darfur mayhem in Sudan. Reports coming in suggest that nearly 100 people were killed as well as a large number of casualties killed in a land dispute.

#Sudan Darfur - reports coming in of a large number of casualties some saying nearly 100 killed after a land dispute escalated into an attack by armed militias on multiple villages in Kulbus, West Darfur — Evelyn Tremble (@DrumChronicles) June 13, 2022

The dispute later escalated with with involvement of armed militias and attacks on multiple villages in Kulbus that lies in western Darfur.

These are reported as credible news by international NGOs, organizations and other outlets. As a result of the dispute, thousands were also displaced and forced to move to different regions in Sudan.

Credible reports reaching @UNHCRinSudan indicate horrific casualty rates in #Kulbus, W #Darfur, after a land dispute escalated into an attack by militias on multiple villages. Nearly 100 killed, & thousands displaced across neighboring localities. There is… 1/3 #Sudan — Toby Harward | توبي هارورد 🇺🇳 (@tobyharward) June 12, 2022

The news are under the hashtags that include (#Sudan #Kulbus and #Darfur) and is being verified by news agencies.

The fighting was the latest bout of tribal violence in #Darfur. It came as #Sudan remains mired in a wider crisis following an October military coup. https://t.co/BF4lJnqOvT — Sam Magdy (@sammymagdy) June 13, 2022

Meanwhile, it is suggested that the country's military rulers and pro-democracy groups are meeting again to try to put back the country on the transition route again.