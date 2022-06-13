  1. Home
  3. Sudan: 100 Killed in Darfur in Land Dispute

Marwan Asmar

Published June 13th, 2022 - 07:45 GMT
ALBAWABA - Darfur mayhem in Sudan. Reports coming in suggest that nearly 100 people were killed as well as a large number of casualties killed in a land dispute. 

The dispute later escalated with with involvement of armed militias and attacks on multiple villages in Kulbus that lies in western Darfur.

These are reported as credible news by international NGOs, organizations and other outlets. As a result of the dispute, thousands were also displaced and forced to move to different regions in Sudan.

The news are under the hashtags that include (#Sudan #Kulbus and  #Darfur) and is being verified by news agencies.

Meanwhile, it is suggested that the country's military rulers and pro-democracy groups are meeting again to try to put back the country on the transition route again. 

 

