  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Sudan: 40,000 women flogged each year

Sudan: 40,000 women flogged each year

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published November 14th, 2022 - 08:21 GMT
An activist on the streets of Khartoum
An activist on the streets of Khartoum (AFP/File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Unbelievable might be the word! Trending in Arabic is "40,000 Sudanese ladies were subjected to flogging each year".   

This was trending on the social media as part of different hashtags of an interview made with the Sudanese activist Hadia Hasaballah  by Skynews Arabic. She was asked about the state of laws that already exist in Sudan protecting women against rape, violence and sexual harassment. 

Hasaballah, a well-known activist fighting for women rights and is known on television and social media suggests the issue is not the laws but the existing culture and the patriarchal society that has to change in the community.  She added what must be changed is the culture of society. 

 

Tags:SudanKhartoumHadia Hasaballah 

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...