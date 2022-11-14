Sudan: 40,000 women flogged each year

ALBAWABA - Unbelievable might be the word! Trending in Arabic is "40,000 Sudanese ladies were subjected to flogging each year".

This was trending on the social media as part of different hashtags of an interview made with the Sudanese activist Hadia Hasaballah by Skynews Arabic. She was asked about the state of laws that already exist in Sudan protecting women against rape, violence and sexual harassment.

40 ألف سيدة سودانية كن يتعرضن للجلد سنويا، الناشطة السودانية هادية حسب الله: يجب تغيير ثقافة المجتمع #السؤال_الصعب #السودان @fadilaskynews pic.twitter.com/88lPmghM4a — سكاي نيوز عربية (@skynewsarabia) November 13, 2022

Hasaballah, a well-known activist fighting for women rights and is known on television and social media suggests the issue is not the laws but the existing culture and the patriarchal society that has to change in the community. She added what must be changed is the culture of society.