Sudan army agrees to temporary ceasefire

Published April 16th, 2023 - 06:34 GMT
This handout satellite image courtesy of Maxar Technologies taken on April 16, 2023 shows two Il-76 transport aircraft on fire and several additional planes have been damaged at the Khartoum International Airport. Violence erupted early on April 15 after weeks of deepening tensions between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commander of the heavily-armed paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with each accusing the other of starting the fight. (Photo by Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /SATELLITE IMAGE ©2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES. " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies. " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

ALBAWABA - The Sudanese army endorsed a United Nations proposal for a safe passage for urgent humanitarian cases for three hours every day starting from 16:00 local time (1400 GMT) on Sunday.

In a statement, the army said that it reserves the right to react if  "the rebellious militia commits any violations," according to Aljazeera news channel.

Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were wounded in fierce fighting in the capital Khartoum, which raged between the army and paramilitary forces as it stretched into the second day.

Earlier Sunday, the United Nations’ World Food Program (WFP) said it had temporarily halted its operations in Sudan after three of its employees were killed in clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) a day earlier.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement that General Burhan, the Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Commander of the Rapid Support Forces "have agreed to a proposal by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan, Mr. Volker Perthes, and the Trilateral Mechanism (the AU, IGAD and UN) to commit to a temporary pause in fighting on humanitarian grounds today from 16:00-19:00 today."

"He acknowledges their efforts to come to this agreement and holds them and their forces accountable to honor this commitment," the statement noted.

