Sudan army agrees to temporary ceasefire

ALBAWABA - The Sudanese army endorsed a United Nations proposal for a safe passage for urgent humanitarian cases for three hours every day starting from 16:00 local time (1400 GMT) on Sunday.

In a statement, the army said that it reserves the right to react if "the rebellious militia commits any violations," according to Aljazeera news channel.

Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were wounded in fierce fighting in the capital Khartoum, which raged between the army and paramilitary forces as it stretched into the second day.

Earlier Sunday, the United Nations’ World Food Program (WFP) said it had temporarily halted its operations in Sudan after three of its employees were killed in clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) a day earlier.

The generals leading the fighting in Sudan agreed to a three-hour ceasefire on Sunday in a deal brokered by the United Nations.

The African Union said it strongly rejected any external interference that could complicate the situation in Sudan pic.twitter.com/PVy6JKraUe — CGTN Europe (@CGTNEurope) April 16, 2023

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement that General Burhan, the Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Commander of the Rapid Support Forces "have agreed to a proposal by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan, Mr. Volker Perthes, and the Trilateral Mechanism (the AU, IGAD and UN) to commit to a temporary pause in fighting on humanitarian grounds today from 16:00-19:00 today."

The senseless intra-military conflict in Sudan has taken the lives of too many civilians, including colleagues in WFP. It has paralysed humanitarian relief for millions in urgent need. The bloodshed must end now with ceasefire & talks mediated by AU and UN https://t.co/Pmr5UPeDdW — Jan Egeland (@NRC_Egeland) April 16, 2023

"He acknowledges their efforts to come to this agreement and holds them and their forces accountable to honor this commitment," the statement noted.