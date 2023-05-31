Sudan army suspends truce talks

ALBAWABA - Sudanese army suspends truce talks with paramilitary foes, AFP reported citing a Sudanese official on Wednesday.

According to the Sudanese official, the army decided to withdraw from peace talks "because the rebels have never implemented a single one of the provisions of a short-term ceasefire which required their withdrawal from hospitals and residential buildings, and have repeatedly violated the truce."

Last Monday, the truce between Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) was extended for five days following talks between Sudanese warring parties and a mediation by Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Sudanese fighting began on April 15 killing over 1,800 people, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.