Sudan Delays Forming Sovereign Council for Two Days

The formation of Sudan's sovereign council, which will run the country during a three-year transitional period, has been delayed for two days, Sudan's ruling military council said Monday.

"The council's formation has been delayed at the request of the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) alliance," Shams al-Din Kabbashi, the head of Transitional Military Council (TMC)'s political committee, said in statements.

He said the delay would give FFC more time to agree on its five nominees for the council's membership.

On Saturday, the TMC and FFC signed a power-sharing deal, paving the way for holding elections and civilian rule.

Under the power-sharing deal, a sovereign council, consisting of six civilians and five military personnel, will run the country until elections.





According to the agreement, the country’s prime minister will be appointed with the approval of the council on Aug. 20, and will be sworn in in front of the council and head of the Supreme Court on Aug. 21.

Kabbashi reiterated the TMC's commitment to the power-sharing deal with a view to forming the country's institutions during the transition period.

"Each party has submitted their candidates for membership of the sovereign council, but the FFC backed down on some candidates and asked for a period of 48 hours before submitting their final list of candidates," he said.

Sudan has remained in turmoil since April 11, when the military establishment announced long-serving President Omar al-Bashir’s removal after months of popular protests against his 30-year rule.

This article has been adapted from its original source.