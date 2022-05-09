Sudan Expresses Support to Egypt After Latest Terror Attacks

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi received a phone call on Sunday evening from General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council, who expressed to the President his sincere condolences for the martyrs of the terrorist operation in Sinai Peninsula, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Burhan affirmed Sudan’s solidarity and support for Egypt in the efforts to combat terrorism.

On the other hand expressed his appreciation for the fraternal gesture from General Burhan, which embodies the historical bonds and brotherly ties between my country and the peoples of the Nile Valley.

Colonel Gharib Abdel-Hafez, the military spokesperson for the Egyptian armed forces, announced Saturday that a group of terrorists attacked a water unit east of Sinai Peninsula, resulting in an officer and 10 soldiers killed and five others injured.

Abdel-Hafez said that security forces are chasing down the terrorists to one of the isolated areas in Sinai.



The Armed Forces affirm their continued efforts to eradicate terrorism by up rooting traces of the movement from its foundation he added.

On his official Facebook page, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi stressed that terrorist operations will not undermine the determination of the people of this country and its armed forces to complete uprooting terrorism.

The president offered the families of the victims his sincere condolences and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.