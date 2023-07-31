Sudan extends airspace closure till August 15

ALBAWABA - The Sudanese civil aviation authority announced, in a statement early on Monday, the extension of the closure of Sudan's airspace until Aug. 15, except for humanitarian aid and evacuation flights, Khartoum International Airport.

Sudanese airspace was blocked civil flights since mid-April following the eruption of the power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The Sudanese civil aviation authority extended the closure of Sudan's airspace until August 15 due to conflict.https://t.co/aXSJqwddj5 pic.twitter.com/HXm0ijbpnJ — Waza News (@waza_news) July 31, 2023

According to a number of citizens, the RSF has ordered them to leave their homes in Khartoum and other neighboring areas, while fighting between rival generals' forces raged in the western Darfur area.

Sudan Doctors Syndicate shared earlier that more than 3,000 were killed, and more than 6,000 have been injured since the clashes broke in mid-April. The fighting has been concentrated in Khartoum and Darfur's western area.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Sudan's conflict has caused the displacement of over 2.9 million people, including approximately 700,000 who have fled to neighboring nations.

Several ceasefire deals arranged by Saudi and US mediators between the warring factions had failed to quell the carnage in the country.