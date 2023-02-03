Sudan, Israel to establish full relations by year end

  1. Home
Al Bawaba Staff

Israeli FM with Sudanese leader
Israeli FM with Sudanese leader

A handout picture released by the Sovereign Council of Sudan, shows Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (R) receiving Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in the capital Khartoum, on February 2, 2023.

ALBAWABA - Israel and Sudan is officially set to sign a peace deal along the Abraham accords implemented in late 2020 between Tel Aviv and Manama, Abu Dhabi and Rabat. Although Khartoum expressed an interest at the time, it continued to hold out because of the country's domestic situation.

The new vigor to sign a peace deal follows the Israeli delegations that flew into Khartoum headed by the country's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Thursday where he met top Sudanese officials including the country's leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and who heads the Sovereignty Council. 

Cohen, who was in Sudan later described the visit as historic and said a full agreement between Israel and Sudan to establish full relations would be signed by the end of this year as reported by the Times of Israel.

 

