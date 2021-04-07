Sudan: At Least 56 People Killed in Clashes in Western Darfur

The death toll from tribal clashes in Geneina, the capital of West Darfur state, rose to 56, according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors on Tuesday.

The committee said in a statement that 78 more people were injured, bringing the number of those wounded in the violence to 132.

The bloodshed, which started on Saturday, is the latest in a resurgence of violence in the Darfur region since the signing of a peace agreement late last year and the withdrawal of UN peacekeepers.

