Sudan Military Arrests Rebel Spokesman in Khartoum

Sudanese security forces arrested a spokesman for the rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) in the capital Khartoum on Saturday, according to a SPLM-N source.

“Mubarak Ardol was arrested when security forces raided his residence in Khartoum,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

Sudanese authorities have yet to confirm the arrest.

Ardol arrived in Khartoum – along with a number of rebel leaders – following the ouster of long-serving President Omar al-Bashir in early April.

His arrest came a few days after SPLM-N leader Yassir Arman was detained by Sudanese forces.

On Wednesday, the head of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC), Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, said the council was ready to “turn a new page” with the opposition after scores of protesters were killed in clashes with security forces.





His assertion came one day after the TMC suspended talks with the opposition-led Freedom and Change coalition and announced the formation of a “transitional government” tasked with overseeing elections slated for early next year.

Sudan has remained in turmoil since April 11, when the military establishment deposed al-Bashir after months of popular protests against his 30-year rule.

The TMC is now overseeing a two-year “transitional period” during which it has pledged to hold free presidential elections.

Demonstrators, however, have remained on the streets to demand that the military council relinquish power -- at the earliest possible date -- to a civilian authority.

This article has been adapted from its original source.