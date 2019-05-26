Sudan Military Leader Cements Relations With The Saudis

Mohamed Hamdan Daqlo, deputy chairman of Sudan's ruling Military Transitional Council (MTC), left Saudi Arabia on Friday after a brief visit to the kingdom, during which he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the two men discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.

Daqlo's visit to Riyadh was his first trip abroad since the Sudanese army ousted President Omar al-Bashir on April 11.

The SPA provided no further details regarding the content of the hours-long meeting.





Sudan has remained in relative turmoil since early last month, when the army announced the “removal” of al-Bashir following months of popular demonstrations against his 30-year rule.

The MTC is now overseeing a two-year “transitional period” during which it has pledged to hold presidential elections.

Demonstrators, however, have remained on the streets to demand that the MTC relinquish power -- at the earliest possible date -- to a civilian authority.