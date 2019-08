Sudan Military to Implement Transition Deal With The Opposition

Sudan's ruling generals and protest leaders have made "strong pledges of commitment" to bring about a transition to a civilian-led rule, a US official said Wednesday.

US Undersecretary for Political Affairs David Hale was speaking after meeting with Sudan's military ruler Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, protest leaders and civil society figures.

The ruling military council and leaders of the country's protest movement signed a declaration on Sunday that paves the way for a transition to civilian rule after more than seven months of demonstrations and violence.

Hale said he had heard "very strong pledges of commitment by all the people I met to make the transition agreement work", reported Reuters.





Addressing reporters at a press conference in Khartoum, he hailed the accord, mediated by Ethiopia and the African Union, as "historic".

"America is fully committed to helping Sudan transition to a civilian-led government that reflects the will of the Sudanese people," he said.

The agreement was the result of fraught negotiations between the leaders of mass protests against veteran ruler Omar al-Bashir and the generals who ousted him in April.

Building on a power-sharing deal signed on July 17, it provides for a joint civilian-military ruling body that will oversee the formation of a civilian government and parliament to govern for a three-year transition period.

The pact, welcomed both domestically and internationally, will be formally signed in the presence of foreign dignitaries on August 17.

