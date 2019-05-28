Sudan Protesters Start 2-day Strike to Pressure Military Council

Sudanese protesters staged a two-day general strike on Tuesday to pile pressure on the ruling military council to hand over power to a civilian government.

The strike was called by the opposition Declaration of Freedom and Change alliance amid a deadlock in talks with the Transitional Military Council (TMC) over steps for power handover following the ouster of autocrat President Omar al-Bashir last month.

Activists shared footage showing hundreds of passengers stranded at the Khartoum airport as pilots joined the strike.

Services were reportedly halted at several other state institutions, including Zain Telecom, one of the country's main telecommunication company.

The Sudanese Congress Party said ground operations in the southern port of Port Sudan city "completely stopped."

Workers in oilfields in eastern and southern Sudan also reportedly joined the strike, according to Sudanese activists.





The opposition Sudanese Professionals Association said the general strike includes the capital Khartoum and other Sudanese provinces.

Last month, Sudan’s military establishment deposed al-Bashir following months of popular demonstrations against his 30-year rule.

The TMC is now overseeing a two-year transitional period during which it has pledged to hold presidential elections.

Demonstrators, however, have remained on the streets to demand that the TMC relinquish power -- at the earliest possible date -- to a civilian authority.

This article has been adapted from its original source.