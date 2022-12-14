  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Sudan protests recently-signed deal in Khartoum

Sudan protests recently-signed deal in Khartoum

Published December 14th, 2022 - 10:47 GMT
Protests in Sudan
A Sudanese protests in a street in the capital Khartoum on October 21, 2022. Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets to renew protests nearly a year after a military coup led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan derailed the country's transition to democracy. (Photo by AFP)

ALBAWABA - Hundreds of Sudanese protestors took to the streets, Tuesday, to demonstrate the deal recently to get the country out of its reeling crisis.

They are protesting the deal recently reached between the ruling military government and a multiple civil society faction including the Forces for Freedom and Change according to AFP. One journalist injured in clashes with government forces.

Protestors took to the streets as they feel the military government that took over the country on 26 October 2021 and a coup that ended its partnership with civil forces won't honor the present deal and is playing for time. 

About 122 people have died so far since the military takeover last year. On December 5, military leaders and multiple civilian factions signed the deal as the first component of a planned two-phase political process the French news agency reported. Critics have slammed the deal, which largely fell short on specifics and timelines, as "vague" and "opaque" it said. 

 

Tags:SudanKhartoumAbdul Fattah Al Burhan

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...