Sudan protests recently-signed deal in Khartoum

ALBAWABA - Hundreds of Sudanese protestors took to the streets, Tuesday, to demonstrate the deal recently to get the country out of its reeling crisis.

Protests continue in #Sudan against the post-coup agreement between the ruling military junta and civilian groups - https://t.co/VWqCnMTMEJ pic.twitter.com/WBkar3UYCG — ADF Magazine (@ADFmagazine) December 14, 2022

They are protesting the deal recently reached between the ruling military government and a multiple civil society faction including the Forces for Freedom and Change according to AFP. One journalist injured in clashes with government forces.

Sudanese journalist injured as she covers protest in Khartoum https://t.co/UITdbwotWy #Sudan #Darfur24 — Eye on The Horn (@eyeonSudan) December 14, 2022

Protestors took to the streets as they feel the military government that took over the country on 26 October 2021 and a coup that ended its partnership with civil forces won't honor the present deal and is playing for time.

Protests in Sudan against deal to end post-coup crisis https://t.co/Aahp53i5yI — Around World journal (@aw_journal2021) December 14, 2022

About 122 people have died so far since the military takeover last year. On December 5, military leaders and multiple civilian factions signed the deal as the first component of a planned two-phase political process the French news agency reported. Critics have slammed the deal, which largely fell short on specifics and timelines, as "vague" and "opaque" it said.