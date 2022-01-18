Sudan Protests: Seven Killed With Total Deaths Spiking to 71 Since October

ALBAWABA - The situation in situation continues to boil with no end in sight to the demonstrations and protests taking place nationwide.



Seven demonstrators were killed on Monday in protests in Sudan’s capital Khartoum, according to local medics and as reported by the Turkish News Agency.



Dozens of protesters were also injured when security forces used tear gas canisters, rubber-coated bullets, and live ammunition to disperse demonstrators near the presidential palace. This was reported by the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) in a statement.

The committee called the killings a “massacre committed by coup forces” as reported by Anadolu. But protests are also in the cities of Port Sudan, Medani, Gadaref, and Atbara.



The total number of those killed has climbed to 71 in anti-military protests since October as Sudan has been in turmoil since Oct. 25, 2021 when the military sacked Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency.



The AFP news agency earlier reported of mass rallies in Khartoum and Wad Madani to the south coming as the US envoy to the Horn of Africa David Satterfield and Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee start a visit to capital expected this week.



Security officers who deployed in large numbers fired volleys of tear gas at protesters heading toward the presidential palace, an AFP correspondent said with several people were seen suffering breathing difficulties and others bleeding due to wounds by tear gas canisters.



Sawsan Salah, from the capital's twin city of Omdurman, said protesters burnt car tyres and carried photos of people killed during other demonstrations since the October 25 coup.

In Wad Madani, "around 2,000 people took to the streets as they called for civilian rule", said Emad Mohammed, a witness there as reported by AFP.



Thousands of protesters demanded that the military return to their barracks and chanted in favour of civilian rule in North Khartoum, witnesses said.



Protesters, sometimes numbering in the tens of thousands, have regularly taken to the streets despite a deadly security clampdown and periodic cuts to communications since the coup the French news agency added, pointing out last Thursday, Sudanese authorities said protesters stabbed to death a police general, the first fatality among security forces.

