Sudan to Reopen Khartoum International Airport

Published October 27th, 2021 - 07:36 GMT
Sudan to reopen its international airport following closure due to unrest.
Angry Sudanese stood their ground in street protests against a coup, as international condemnation of the military's takeover poured in ahead of a UN Security Council meeting. (Photo by AFP)
Sudan's president of the Civil Aviation Authority has announced on Wednesday that the Khartoum International Airport will reopen today by 4pm-Sundan's national time, Al Arabiya reported.

The decision came following an announcement to close the international airport till the 30th of October amid continued demonstrations in the country, which were triggered by the military coup on Monday morning.

The head of Sudan’s ruling council, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, had announced a state of emergency and dissolved the Transitional Sovereign Council and government following military coup.

Sudanese Prime minister and his wife were released on Tuesday, but remained under house "heavy guard." However, other detained ministers and political figures remain under arrest. 

