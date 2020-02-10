Sudan Should be Removed From US Terror List - UN Advises

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has advised the United States to remove Sudan from its list of countries that sponsor terrorism.

Sudan has been on the U.S. terrorist list since 1993 and the most recent effort to delist was halted last year when an uprising ousted President Omar al-Basir. New Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said the designation has prevented Sudan from receiving debt relief and financing from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

"Recent events in Sudan have been remarkable," Guterres said at the annual African Union summit in Ethiopia Sunday.

"I reiterate that it is time to remove Sudan from the list of state supporters of terrorism and to mobilize massive international support to enable Sudan to overcome its challenges."

Sudan asked the United Nations last month to send a peacekeeping mission to help mobilize international economic assistance, coordinate humanitarian efforts and support in writing the Sudanese Constitution.

Hamdok spoke with Guterres at the summit.

"The U.N. secretary-general is well aware of the difficulties and complications facing the transitional period," his office said in a statement.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva provided Sudan a road map to relief while meeting with Hamdok in December, saying the nation's challenges are "compounded by past sanctions" and a "legacy of conflict."

"We discussed the authorities' economic reforms to restore macroeconomic stability and promote inclusive growth," she said then.

"IMF staff is engaged with the authorities on how the [IMF] can further assist with their reform efforts and to help ensure that Sudan receives adequate external assistance."

This article has been adapted from its original source.