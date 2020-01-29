Sudan Suspects Two of its Citizens Infected With Coronavirus

Sudan suspects that two of its citizens who returned to the country from China are infected with the new coronavirus, the information minister told Reuters.

One of the pair, a man and a woman, had been in the region of the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, Said Faisal Saleh.

Both are under medical checks.

Countries began evacuating their citizens Wednesday from Wuhan.

The number of confirmed cases jumped to 5,974, while the death toll rose to 132.

Several countries have confirmed cases of the virus, with most of them being Chinese visitors, people who visited Wuhan or family members in close contact to the sick.

