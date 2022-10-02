Sudan: Thousands Descend on Khartoum in Anti-coup Rallies

On Thursday, thousands of people marched in the capital, Khartoum, along with Dongola in the north, Gedaref in the east, and Wad Madani in the centre of the country, in support of the restoration of the civilian transitional government.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the Socialist Doctors Association stated that “the Khartoum convoys documented 49 injuries as a result of the extreme repression conducted by the police, who fired tear gas, sound bombs, and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.”

The statement noted that 29 demonstrators were wounded by tear gas, including one critical case, in addition to seven injuries caused by sound bombs and two injuries caused by rubber bullets, including one to the eye, in addition to other injuries, such as stabbings with sharp objects.

Since the military coup launched by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on October 25, 2021, 117 demonstrators have been killed and many more have been injured. The coup resulted in a constitutional void and the biggest political crisis in the history of Sudan so far.

On Wednesday, resistance committees across the country announced the adoption of a “Revolutionary Charter to establish the Authority of the People,” which included the formation of a revolutionary legislative council that would reclaim power from the army leaders and run the country until the formation of parliament, state and local councils.

The resistance committees will announce this charter next October, to be signed by political forces and professional entities that oppose the military rule.