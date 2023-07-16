Sudanese Army to resume talks with RSF in Jeddah

ALBAWABA - A high-profile delegation representing the Sudanese Armed Forces arrived in Jeddah on Saturday to resume peace talks with Rapid Support Forces (RSF), as both parties have been tearing through the country in a power struggle.

After a number of breached ceasefire agreements, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia took the decision, in July, to suspend peace talks between the warring parties, and have yet to confirm resuming their mediation efforts.

Sudan government representatives arrive in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah to resume talks with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as the war between rival generals enters its fourth month pic.twitter.com/wZmOrQGRNI — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) July 16, 2023

Having strong ties with both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF, Cairo launched its separate mediation talks round, in hopes of reaching a peaceful resolution.

On Saturday, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths urged both warring parties to adhere to Jeddah's Civilian Protection Declaration, stating that millions of Sudanese people are in critical need of urgent humanitarian aid.

In a statement, Griffiths said: "The delivery of humanitarian assistance to millions of people in need has become more difficult. We cannot work at gunpoint and we cannot provide food, water, and medicine depots if the looting continues, "he said, stressing that Sudan's suffering" will not end until the fighting ends".