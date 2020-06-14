Sudanese Authorities Uncover Mass Grave of Ex-Regime Conscripts

Sudanese authorities have launched excavation efforts to search for more bodies of victims of Al Eifalun massacre, which took place 22 years ago.

Digging efforts are intended to reveal the number of bodies at the mass grave.

In January, Sudanese General Prosecutor Tag el-Sir el-Hibir formed a specialized investigative committee to look into the massacre that resulted in dozens of deaths and missing people.

The former Muslim Brotherhood regime used to capture youths in the streets of villages and towns and enroll them into military training camps.

One of those was the Al Eifalun camp where young men received three months of training before deploying to battlefronts against the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM).

The massacre dates back to 1998, when the forced conscripts at the Al Eifalun east of the capital, Khartoum, requested in vain that they be allowed to spend the Eid al-Adha holiday with their families.

Eye witnesses have said some of the recruits attempted to escape the camp in boats through the Blue Nile river. Some drowned while others were killed by camp guard fire.

So far, the authorities have dug up a mass grave with nine bodies at the Sahafa cemetery in Khartoum, a well-informed source told Asharq Al-Awsat.



The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the authorities are looking to expand excavation works, but are inhibited by some marked graveyards near the unmarked AL Eifalun mass graves.

The authorities are seeking to identify the dug up bodies.

The source indicated that some of the families of the victims and missing persons in the Al Eifalun massacre gave statements and information to the investigative committee.

Initial data obtained by the committee indicates that 52 people were killed at Al Eifalun camp, the source said, adding that the figure could be much higher.

This article has been adapted from its original source.