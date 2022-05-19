  1. Home
  3. Sudanese Forces Fire Teargas at Protesters in Khartoum

Published May 19th, 2022 - 01:11 GMT
ALBAWABA - Its trending from Sudan. Reports suggest security forces in Sudan have fired teargas at protestors in the country. 

The protests were in Khartoum and the security forces fired teargas at people to prevent from reaching the presidential palace in Khartoum. 

News is under the hashtags of (#Khartoum #Sudan #SudanUprising #SudanCoup)

Tags:SudanKhartoum

