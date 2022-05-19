Sudanese Forces Fire Teargas at Protesters in Khartoum

ALBAWABA - Its trending from Sudan. Reports suggest security forces in Sudan have fired teargas at protestors in the country.
Security forces fire tear gas at protesters in #Khartoum #Sudan #SudanUprising #SudanCoup pic.twitter.com/fD3J8TVTkA— Hassan Ahmed Berkia (@HassanAhmedBerk) May 19, 2022
The protests were in Khartoum and the security forces fired teargas at people to prevent from reaching the presidential palace in Khartoum.
شاهد .. إطلاق الغاز المسيل للدموع على متظاهرين في #الخرطوم لمنع وصولهم للقصر الجمهوري#الحدث pic.twitter.com/rgv63Y2Unz— ا لـحـدث (@AlHadath) May 19, 2022
