Sudanese PM Hamdok Looks Forward as UN Backs Transitional Govt

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said Saturday he was looking forward to a greater UN role in formulating short and medium-term comprehensive plans, which would honor the transitional government's priorities.

"The theme of the Sudanese revolution (freedom, peace, and justice) will form basis of the future of the country," Hamdok told a UN coordination three-day meeting in Khartoum to discuss the UN road-map to back the transitional government in fields of development, economy, human right, humanitarian action and building peace.

“We expect the UN to come up with a comprehensive plan addressing short, medium and long term interventions, adjusted and crafted according to the transitional government’s priorities and taking into consideration home-grown initiatives and demand-driven approaches,” Hamdok said.

At the instruction of the Secretary-General, the UN has commenced the meeting by producing a shared analysis of the current situation in the country, exploring at the same time key areas that the UN is best placed to support the transitional government.

Special Advisor of the Secretary-General on Sudan Nicholas Haysom conveyed the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s congratulations to the prime minister and to the Sudanese people on the formation of transitional government.

Haysom pledged the support of the UN to the transition process, emphasizing that “if we expected the Sudanese to rise to the occasion, we should expect the same of the United Nations.”

UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan Gwi-Yeop Son said the UN was a trusted and credible partner for the Sudanese people and the transitional government.

"We will be flexible, smart and innovative in order to honor the priorities and needs of the country," she said.

The meeting is hosting national and international experts on Sudan who are delivering presentations on possible future directions for UN engagement in the country during the current and near-future phases.

To guide the discussions, the thematic areas that will be discussed during the meeting will be aligned with the Constitutional Declaration in addition to presentations on the transitional government’s vision.

