Sudanese woman sets her husband on fire while asleep

ALBAWABA - A Sudanese woman set fire to her husband while he was asleep.
سودانية تحرق زوجها خلال نومه بسبب تفكيره بالزواجhttps://t.co/WMg0uThdOc— صحيفة السبيل (@assabeeldotnet) November 20, 2022
The lady from Omdurman said her husband was thinking of a marrying a second wide so she set he on fire.
قناة روسيا اليوم/ سودانية تحرق زوجها خلال نومه بسبب تفكيره بالزواج - عبر تطبيق نبض @NabdApp https://t.co/pqVqPLPFI0— 🇪🇬Lolo(تويا) ورد النيل🇪🇬🌸🌷🌸🌷 (@Lolo03707610) November 20, 2022
This piece of news got all the websites chattering both inside Sudan and outside of the country.
سودانية تحرق زوجها خلال نومه بسبب تفكيره بالزواج— العيطموس 🇦🇪🪡 (@Lat2808) November 20, 2022
أفادت صحف سودانية بأن شابة بمنطقة أم درمان أقدمت على إضارم النار في زوجها وهو نائم مما أدلى لمقتله بعد شعورها برغبته في الزواج من أخرى وقد توفى الزوج متأثرا بجراحه بعد الحادثة pic.twitter.com/FAdwVUdyEv
News websites which say the husband was merely contemplating the thought said the wife is in police custody and will be tried under Article 130 of the country's criminal law.