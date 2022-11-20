  1. Home
Sudanese woman sets her husband on fire while asleep

Published November 20th, 2022 - 12:21 GMT
ALBAWABA - A Sudanese woman set fire to her husband while he was asleep.

The lady from Omdurman said her husband was thinking of a marrying a second wide so she set he on fire. 

This piece of news got all the websites chattering both inside Sudan and outside of the country.

News websites which say the husband was merely contemplating the thought said the wife is in police custody and will be tried under Article 130 of the country's criminal law. 

  

Tags:SudanOmdurmanKhartoum

