Sudan's Abdulla Hamdok Seeks to Resign as Prime Minister

Published December 27th, 2021 - 09:18 GMT
ALBAWABA - Its breaking news in Sudan. The Sudanese Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok maybe on the way out.

According to news on the social media he has asked the head of the Sudan Sovereign Council Abdul Fattah Al Burhan to look for another prime minister as he wants to resign his top post.

He told Burhan to seek another premier to continue in the final transitional period before elections.

