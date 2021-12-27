Sudan's Abdulla Hamdok Seeks to Resign as Prime Minister

ALBAWABA - Its breaking news in Sudan. The Sudanese Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok maybe on the way out.

#الشرق_عاجل مصادر لـ"الشرق": حمدوك يطلب من البرهان و حميدتي البحث عن رئيس وزراء جديد لتكملة ما تبقى من الفترة الانتقالية #عاجل https://t.co/N0Z1pHFy60 — الشرق عاجل Asharq Breaking (@AsharqNewsBrk) December 27, 2021

According to news on the social media he has asked the head of the Sudan Sovereign Council Abdul Fattah Al Burhan to look for another prime minister as he wants to resign his top post.

He told Burhan to seek another premier to continue in the final transitional period before elections.