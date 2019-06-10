Sudan's Military Rulers Shuts Down Hospitals in Khartoum

A Sudanese man walks past closed shops and makeshift stalls at the Omdurman market, in Khartoum's twin city on June 9, 2019. (AFP)
Opposition accuses ruling military council of denying treatment to protesters.

Sudanese authorities have closed most public and private hospitals in capital Khartoum amid an ongoing civil disobedience movement, a doctors associations said Sunday.

At least 11 hospitals have been closed, the Central Committee of the Sudanese Doctors said in a statement.

Sudanese protesters began a nationwide civil disobedience campaign on Sunday as part of pressures on the ruling military council to hand over power to a civilian government.

The Transitional Military Council (TMC) deployed similar measures earlier this week to prevent medical treatment to protesters who were injured following a military crackdown which left 118 people dead.


Sudan has remained in turmoil since April 11, when the military establishment deposed long-serving President Omar al-Bashir after months of popular protests against his 30-year rule.

Following the move, the military council is now overseeing a two-year “transitional period” during which it has pledged to hold free presidential elections.

Demonstrators, however, have remained on the streets to demand that the military council hand over power -- at the earliest possible date -- to a civilian authority.

