Sudan's Military Rulers Shuts Down Hospitals in Khartoum

Sudanese authorities have closed most public and private hospitals in capital Khartoum amid an ongoing civil disobedience movement, a doctors associations said Sunday.

At least 11 hospitals have been closed, the Central Committee of the Sudanese Doctors said in a statement.

Sudanese protesters began a nationwide civil disobedience campaign on Sunday as part of pressures on the ruling military council to hand over power to a civilian government.

The Transitional Military Council (TMC) deployed similar measures earlier this week to prevent medical treatment to protesters who were injured following a military crackdown which left 118 people dead.





Sudan has remained in turmoil since April 11, when the military establishment deposed long-serving President Omar al-Bashir after months of popular protests against his 30-year rule.

Following the move, the military council is now overseeing a two-year “transitional period” during which it has pledged to hold free presidential elections.

Demonstrators, however, have remained on the streets to demand that the military council hand over power -- at the earliest possible date -- to a civilian authority.

This article has been adapted from its original source.