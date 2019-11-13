Suicide Bomber Killed Outside Police Station, 6 Injured in Indonesia

A suspected suicide bombing outside police headquarters in the Indonesian city of Medan killed one perpetrator and injured several officers on Wednesday morning.

The Chief of the Public Information Bureau of the National Police Brig. Gen. Dedi Prasetyo said at least six people were wounded, including four police officers and two civilians, in the attack targeting the police station in North Sumatra province.

"Six people suffered minor injuries and currently being treated at the Bhayangkara Hospital in Medan," Prasetyo said during a press conference in Jakarta.

A perpetrator who wore a jacket was killed at the scene.





The police said that the blast occurred at around 8.45 a.m. local time (0145GMT) at the parking lot of police headquarters.

Police officers had checked everyone visiting the guard post, Prasetyo said, adding the perpetrators arrived when a number of people lined up for clearance letters.

“The perpetrators took advantage of the situation, and they managed to sneak in and the bomb exploded at that time,” he added.

The counter-terrorism squad of police is still investigating the crime scene to determine the identity of the perpetrators, as well as their ties to terrorist networks.

Prasetyo said the situation at Medan police headquarters is under control and an investigation is currently underway.

This article has been adapted from its original source.