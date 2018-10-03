Sultan Bolkiah of Oil-Rich Brunei on Visit to Jordan

Majesty Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei (Twitter)

Upon an invitation by His Majesty King Abdullah, His Majesty Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei is scheduled to pay an official visit to Jordan on Wednesday.

King Abdullah is scheduled to hold talks with the sultan on “historical relations” between the two countries and means to enhance cooperation.

Discussions will also address the latest regional developments, a Royal Court statement said.

At a meeting with Brunei’s Second Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Dato Erywan, on the sidelines of the recently held 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that Jordan is looking forward to the Sultan’s “important visit of the sultan”.

Safadi expressed hope that the visit would “have a great impact in strengthening relations between the two countries in all fields”.

On Tuesday, King Abdullah, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, received Chief of the Pakistan Armed Forces Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at Al Husseiniya Palace.

The meeting covered military cooperation between Jordan and Pakistan, as well as current regional developments and efforts to fight terrorism within a holistic approach, according to the Royal Court.

King Abdullah bestowed the Order of the Military Merit of the First Degree on General Bajwa in recognition of his efforts to bolster Jordanian-Pakistani cooperation.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat, Adviser to His Majesty and Director of the Office of His Majesty Manar Dabbas and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Jordan Junaid Rehmat attended the meeting.

