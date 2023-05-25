Super typhoon Mawar sweeps across Guam

ALBAWABA - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed that it foiled an attempt of a sabotage operation on two nuclear plants in Russia on May 9, Victory Day, Russian ...
ALBAWABA - Super typhoon Mawar tears across U.S. territory of Guam bringing devastating winds and rain, as well as knocking out power to the majority of the island.
As of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Guam Power Authority, barely 1,000 of the island's 52,000 customers have power. They said restoring electricity will be dependent on wind speed decreasing to safe levels.
No deaths or injuries have yet been reported but typhoon Mawar affected more than 170 thousand islanders as the threat of life-threatening storms and extreme rainfall is still on the horizon.
The US Federal Emergency Management Agency announced on Twitter that it is coordinating a response to the storm, as President Biden announced the state of emergency.
The West Pacific island is known to be prone to tropical storms. However, super typhoon Mawar is considered to be the strongest typhoon to hit the country since 2002.