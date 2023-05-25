Super typhoon Mawar sweeps across Guam

ALBAWABA - Super typhoon Mawar tears across U.S. territory of Guam bringing devastating winds and rain, as well as knocking out power to the majority of the island.

As of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Guam Power Authority, barely 1,000 of the island's 52,000 customers have power. They said restoring electricity will be dependent on wind speed decreasing to safe levels.

Guam residents were waking up Thursday to survey the damage after a long night of howling winds and lightning storms from Typhoon Mawar, which made its closest approach late Wednesday night and left much of the U.S. Pacific territory without power. https://t.co/qrKA0QBgQh pic.twitter.com/7YArldKF3u — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 24, 2023

No deaths or injuries have yet been reported but typhoon Mawar affected more than 170 thousand islanders as the threat of life-threatening storms and extreme rainfall is still on the horizon.

The US Federal Emergency Management Agency announced on Twitter that it is coordinating a response to the storm, as President Biden announced the state of emergency.

The U.S. Navy has sent the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group to Guam to assist in the aftermath of a Category 4 super typhoon that slammed the U.S. Pacific territory on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/QgEaROj43m — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 24, 2023

The West Pacific island is known to be prone to tropical storms. However, super typhoon Mawar is considered to be the strongest typhoon to hit the country since 2002.