Supermarkets, Grocery Stores in Malls Open Their Doors for Citizens in Jordan

Supermarkets and grocery stores in malls opened their doors on Monday morning for citizens to shop directly.

Head of the General Association for Foodstuffs Merchants of Jordan Khalil Haj Tawfiq told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that the government’s decision to allow these shops to resume work serves all parties, including consumers, producers and importers.

Haj Tawfiq said that reopening these shops, which amount to some 500 across the Kingdom, will make it easier for citizens to shop for their food and basic commodities, especially as the fasting month of Ramadan is approaching, which usually sees an increase in demand.

He also said that the association is encouraging citizens to buy commodities via home delivery services to reduce movement and preserve their safety.

