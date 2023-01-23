Police find California attack suspect dead

ALBAWABA – The suspect in the Monterey Park mass shooting has committed suicide when police was trying to close in on him hours after the incident Sunday.

California police said it found Huu Can Tran, 72, the suspect of the mass shooting that killed at least 10 people, shot himself in a white van, after a confrontation with the police, about 48 kilometers from the shooting site.

A gunman in California has killed 10 people at a ballroom dance hall as the local community celebrated the Lunar New Year. pic.twitter.com/GXbrFP6Rqg — TaiwanPlus (@taiwanplusnews) January 23, 2023

The Asian gunman carried out his attack during celebrations that were held on the occasion of Lunar New Year in the presence of a large crowd from the Asian-American community in the city at around 22:22 local time on Saturday. The motive for the attack remained unclear.

Police teams swarmed a vehicle they believed was tied to the shooter who killed 10 people at a dance venue in Monterey Park, near Los Angeles. The man inside the vehicle had died, according to reports. https://t.co/4l4K4KP3H3 — DW News (@dwnews) January 23, 2023

It is expected that the number of victims will rise, given that among the 10 wounded, seven are in critical condition. The ages of the victims ranged between 50 to 60 years old.

An official report citied that, after carrying out the first massacre, Tran attempted another attack in a dance studio in Alhambra, but two people quickly pulled the weapon from his hands and he fled the scene.

California police identify gunman in Monterey attack that killed 10 people, injured 10 others in mass shooting https://t.co/fDvDqcC7Fu — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 23, 2023

For several hours, the authorities roamed the cities, looking for the gunman of one of the deadliest shootings in California history.

According to preliminary information, Tran was a frequent visitor to the scene of the accident, and he was an immigrant from China, and had no criminal record.