Sweden agrees to extradite PKK supporter to Turkey

Published June 7th, 2023 - 11:13 GMT
ALBAWABA - Swedish Supreme Court agrees to extradite a PKK supporter to Turkey, a primary demand of Ankara's in exchange for their support of Sweden's accession to NATO.

The Swedish government now has the decision of whether they wish to extradite the PKK supporter to the Turkish government. The Aftonbladet newspaper said that he would be the first PKK supporter extradited by Sweden to Turkey, AlArabiya reported. 

In Turkey, the man was given a four-year and seven-month prison term in 2014 for drug smuggling, but he was later released on parole. The man, who had moved to Sweden, was apprehended in August 2022 after Turkish prosecutors demanded that he serve his entire sentence.

 

