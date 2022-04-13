  1. Home
Sweden to Apply For NATO Membership

April 13th, 2022
Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said that the country has decided to apply for membership to join NATO.

However, Russia has warned Sweden and Finland not to apply for getting a NATO membership saying that if they did it will cause chaos in Europe.

Sources revealed earlier that Finland is planning to apply for NATO membership next June in a move that is likely to be imitated by her neighboring Sweden.

