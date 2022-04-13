Sweden to Apply For NATO Membership

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said that the country has decided to apply for membership to join NATO.

BREAKING: Sweden's Prime Minister has decided to apply for NATO membership — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 13, 2022

However, Russia has warned Sweden and Finland not to apply for getting a NATO membership saying that if they did it will cause chaos in Europe.

Sources revealed earlier that Finland is planning to apply for NATO membership next June in a move that is likely to be imitated by her neighboring Sweden.