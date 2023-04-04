Sweden arrests 5 Islamic extremism suspects

  1. Home
Published April 4th, 2023 - 11:50 GMT
ALBAWABA - Sweden has arrested five people suspected of planning to commit terrorist acts in response to the incident of January's burning copy of Quran in the capital, Stockholm.

Swedish intelligence announced the arrest of five people, on suspicion of preparing for a terrorist attack. The arrests took place in three different cities in the country.

Susanna Trehorning, deputy counter-terrorism chief at the Swedish Security Service, said in a statement that the security agency is working on several cases related to the burning of Quran, and that this is one of them, noting that the detainees are in connection with "Islamic extremism" in the world.

Leader of the far-right Danish "Hard Line" party, Rasmus Paludan, burnt a copy of Quran in front of the Turkish embassy building in Stockholm on Jan.16. He said that he took this action due to Ankara's refusal on Finland and Sweden's inclusion to NATO.

At that time, Swedish police provided strict protection for the extremist Paludan. The far-right politician pledged to continue this act on a weekly basis until Turkey agrees on Sweden's membership to NATO.

This was not the first time that Paludan burns a copy of Quran, as he had done this several times before.

