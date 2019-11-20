Sweden Drops Its Investigation Into Rape Allegation Against Julian Assange

Sweden has dropped its investigation into a 2010 rape allegation against WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange after a review of the evidence.

“After conducting a comprehensive assessment of what has emerged during the course of the preliminary investigation, I then make the assessment that the evidence is not strong enough to form the basis for filing an indictment,” Sweden’s deputy director of public prosecutions, Eva-Marie Persson, said on Tuesday.

Persson explained that the complainant’s evidence had initially been deemed credible and reliable, but after additional investigations, it had been made clear that the oral testimony given in support of the woman had weakened, primarily because a long time had passed and the witnesses’ memories had faded for natural reasons.

She added that an appeal against the decision could be made to the office of Sweden’s attorney general.

Assange is battling extradition to the United States, which accuses him of publishing secret documents related to his WikiLeaks work. He had been facing the rape charge in Sweden since 2010.

The case was dropped in 2017 with no charges being brought against Assange because the Swedish judicial officials were not able to proceed while the Australian national remained in London.

However, Swedish prosecutors decided to reopen the investigation in May after he was hauled out of the Ecuadorean Embassy in London by the UK police and promptly taken into custody after Quito stripped him of his refugee status. That came seven years after he sought refuge at the mission to avoid extradition in an earlier Swedish investigation into the same rape case.

Following Assange’s arrest in the UK, a lawyer for the woman involved in the case asked for the investigation to be resumed.

The journalist had also faced a probe surrounding a second sex-related allegation, which was dropped in 2015 because time had run out.

Assange has denied both allegations. He is currently serving a prison term in Britain for skipping bail.

The US wants the UK to extradite Assange, 47, over his alleged role in the release of classified military and diplomatic material in 2010.

The US Justice Department has charged Assange with espionage by publishing hundreds of thousands of secret military and diplomatic files about the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

He now faces a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison in the US if convicted of all the charges against him there.

