Sweden to expel 5 Russian diplomats

ALBAWABA - Sweden expressed its intention to expel five Russian diplomats, alleging that they engaged in activities unbecoming of their political status and contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Sweden expels 5 Russian embassy staff for suspected spying https://t.co/xyQngy5rA4 — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) April 25, 2023

Sweden summoned Russia's ambassador to Stockholm, Viktor Tatarintsev, to inform him of the expulsion of five diplomats at the Russian embassy in Sweden, according to a statement by the Swedish Foreign Ministry.

Swedish media quoted Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom as saying: "the activities of diplomats on our soil do not correspond to their status as diplomats and are inconsistent with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."

Sweden expels 5 Russian embassy staff for suspected spying https://t.co/xyQngy5rA4 — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) April 25, 2023

The minister did not give more details on the matter. But in 2022, Sweden also expelled three Russian diplomats in response to Moscow's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb.24, 2022.

It was reported that Sweden's announcement of its intention to expel the five diplomats came after a TV channel aired an episode of a documentary series on Russian espionage activities in Sweden.

⚡️Sweden expels 5 Russian diplomats.



Sweden's Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on April 25 that five Russian diplomats had been expelled for "activities that are inconsistent with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations." — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 25, 2023

Russia, however, did not immediately comment on the Swedish decision.

In mid-April, Norway announced the expulsion of 15 employees of the Russian embassy in Oslo, after they were suspected of practicing espionage.

The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 is an international treaty that provides a complete framework for the establishment, maintenance and termination of diplomatic relations between countries.