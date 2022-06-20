Syria: 13 Soldiers Killed, Two Injured in Terror Attack in Riqa

ALBAWABA - Thirteen soldiers were killed, two injured in a terror attack on a military vehicle in the Riqaa area, north Syria.

مراسل #سانا: أنباء أولية عن استشهاد 13 عسكرياً وجرح اثنين آخرين في الاعتداء الإرها*بي الذي استهدف الحافلة بريف #الرقة

This is initial news provided by Sana, the official Syria news agency. Riqa, before 2018, was self-declared as the capital of Daesh.