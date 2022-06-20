  1. Home
  3. Syria: 13 Soldiers Killed, Two Injured in Terror Attack in Riqa

Published June 20th, 2022 - 08:09 GMT
News

ALBAWABA - Thirteen soldiers were killed, two injured in a terror attack on a military vehicle in the Riqaa area, north Syria.

This is initial news provided by Sana, the official Syria news agency. Riqa, before 2018, was self-declared as the capital of Daesh. 

Tags:SyriaRiwaDaeshDamascus

