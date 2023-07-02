Syria destroys Israeli missiles targeting Homs

ALBAWABA - Syrian air defense forces announced repelling an attack by Israel on early Saturday morning targeting Homs city.

According to the Syrian army, Israel launched missiles targeting some sites in the vicinity of Homs. The attack only caused some material damage.

In a statement shared by SANA news, a military source said: "At about 12:20 a.m., the Israeli enemy launched an aerial act of aggression from the direction of northeastern Beirut, targeting some sites in the vicinity of Homs City."