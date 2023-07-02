Breaking Headline

Syria destroys Israeli missiles targeting Homs

Published July 2nd, 2023 - 05:41 GMT
Syrian army
An Israeli soldier untangles an Israeli flag from an antenna atop the turret of a parked Merkava battle tank at a position in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights near the border with Syria on August 29, 2022. (Photo by JALAA MAREY / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Syrian air defense forces announced repelling an attack by Israel on early Saturday morning targeting Homs city.

According to the Syrian army, Israel launched missiles targeting some sites in the vicinity of Homs. The attack only caused some material damage.

In a statement shared by SANA news, a military source said: "At about 12:20 a.m., the Israeli enemy launched an aerial act of aggression from the direction of northeastern Beirut, targeting some sites in the vicinity of Homs City."

