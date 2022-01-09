  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Syria Hands Back More Than 50 ISIS Militants to The Iraqi Authorities

Syria Hands Back More Than 50 ISIS Militants to The Iraqi Authorities

Published January 9th, 2022 - 10:52 GMT
ISIS militants sent to Iraq
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Thousands of Daesh/ISIS members fled to Syria after group’s defeat

Fifty Iraqi members of the Daesh/ISIS militants were handed over to Baghdad from Syria on Saturday, according to Iraqi authorities.

Also ReadIs Poverty Leading Afghanis to Join ISIS?Is Poverty Leading Afghanis to Join ISIS?

In a statement, the Iraqi Defense Ministry said the Iraqi suspects were arrested inside Syrian territories and were handed over to Iraq through the Rabi’a border crossing with Syria.

In June 2014, the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group captured Mosul, Salahuddin and Anbar provinces and parts of Diyala and Kirkuk, which were recaptured from the group in late 2017 by the Iraqi forces with support from a US-led coalition.

Thousands of Daesh/ISIS members fled to neighboring Syria after the defeat of the terror group.

The Iraqi army continues to carry out frequent operations against the group, which has mounted sporadic attacks in Iraq in recent months.

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:IraqSyriaISIS militantsISIS

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...