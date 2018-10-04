Syria, Iran and Russia Highlights of Pompeo-Maas Washington Meeting

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) shakes hands with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Washington, DC, on October 3, 2018. (Jim WATSON / AFP)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Wednesday with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Washington.

The two men discussed "countering Iranian and Russian aggression, the way forward on Syria and other key shared priorities", said State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert.

Pompeo offered his warmest wishes to his counterpart on the occasion of Germany’s Unity Day, she said.

"The two shared their desire to achieve peaceful resolution to the situation in Syria. They discussed threats to global security and agreed NATO burden sharing was essential to countering such threats," said Nauert.

They also discussed the need to maintain international pressure until North Korea denuclearizes.

Germany is one of the United States’ closest and strongest allies in Europe.

