Syria, Iraq condemn Turkish attacks on their lands

ALBAWABA - Syrian foreign minister Faisal Mekdad and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein held a press conference today in Baghdad, where they condemned what they call "Turkey's terrorist attacks on their lands".

In a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart, Mekdad discussed a number of important matters regarding the bilateral relations between Syria and Iraq. Mekdad stated: "We condemn Turkey's assaults on Syrian lands. We also ask Turkish authorities to halt their support for terrorist organizations in Syria".

Mekdad is expected to meet with a number of Iraqi officials including Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani, and President Abdul Latif Rashid.

"The visit will focus on bilateral relations between Baghdad and Damascus and on Iraq's role in Syria's return to the Arab League," foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf said, AFP reported.

This visit comes after Syria's return to the Arab League after 12 years of rupture in relations between Syria and the Arab world, over crimes Bashar al-Assad committed against the Syrian people. At the time, most Arab countries for Syria's suspension from the Arab League, however, Baghdad abstained from the vote.

Baghdad, on the other hand, remained Damascus' friend during the Arab boycott, as the two nations share a 600-kilometer desert border and collaborate on critical matters such as terrorism and drug smuggling.