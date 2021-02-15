Syria: Israel Conducts Missile Attacks on Damascus - Reports

Syria claimed early Monday that Israel conducted missile strikes on military points around the capital Damascus.

BREAKING: Israel is bombing #Syria right now, striking Damascus in the middle of the night as Syrians sleeping. — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) February 14, 2021

The Israeli air force conducted missile attacks on military targets around the capital at 01.18 a.m. local time, according to the SANA news agency, which is affiliated with the Bashar al-Assad regime.



In Damascus, along with the regime’s army, there are also military posts belonging to foreign terrorist groups under the command of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

Since the beginning of the civil war in Syria in 2011, Israel has launched several attacks on Iran-backed Hezbollah forces and the Syrian military, claiming that rockets are fired on its territory from time to time from Syria and the Golan Heights.

Video from reported IFD air strike on Damascus. pic.twitter.com/V3MGbBRW9x — The Election Wizard (@Wizard_Predicts) February 14, 2021

This article has been adapted from its original source.