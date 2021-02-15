  1. Home
Syria: Israel Conducts Missile Attacks on Damascus - Reports

Published February 15th, 2021 - 07:30 GMT
Civilians carry a young victim at the scene of an explosion in the town of Azaz in the rebel-controlled northern countryside of Syria's Aleppo province,on January 31, 2021. A car bomb killed at least four people, including three civilians, in the Turkish-held northern town of Azaz in war-torn Syria today, a war monitor said. Nayef Al-ABOUD / AFP
Assad regime says it intercepted missiles fired by Israel

Syria claimed early Monday that Israel conducted missile strikes on military points around the capital Damascus.

The Israeli air force conducted missile attacks on military targets around the capital at 01.18 a.m. local time, according to the SANA news agency, which is affiliated with the Bashar al-Assad regime.


In Damascus, along with the regime’s army, there are also military posts belonging to foreign terrorist groups under the command of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

Since the beginning of the civil war in Syria in 2011, Israel has launched several attacks on Iran-backed Hezbollah forces and the Syrian military, claiming that rockets are fired on its territory from time to time from Syria and the Golan Heights.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

