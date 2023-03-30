Syria: Israeli airstrikes target Damascus

ALBAWABA - Syria said Thursday its air defenses intercepted an alleged Israeli airstrike on the capital Damascus, which resulted in the injury of two soldiers, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

#Israel launched “a number of missiles” from the Golan Heights targeting the vicinity of #Syria’s capital Damascus that left two soldiers wounded and “some material damage,” Syrian State Media reports.https://t.co/ZSVi5nZjBe — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 30, 2023

“At about 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial act of aggression with a number of missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan," SANA said, quoting an unnamed military source.

Israel seized the Golan Height, a strategic Syrian plateau, in the 1967 Middle East war.

فيديو | لحظة تفعيل الدفاعات الجوية السورية في سماء العاصمة دمشق للتصدي للغارات الإسرائيلية pic.twitter.com/k06wxg9hQi — شبكة قدس فيد (@quds_feed) March 29, 2023

Thursday's air strikes "targeted some sites in the vicinity of Damascus City, and our air defenses intercepted the missiles and shot down some of them," the source reportedly said, according to SANA.

The source noted that "two army personnel were injured in the aggression, which also caused some material damages." The source did not elaborate.

There was no immediate confirmation from Israel.

BREAKING NEWS: Israeli warplanes strike Syria's capital pic.twitter.com/S3lvY19fhG — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) March 29, 2023

Several attacks on Syria since last summer were blamed on Israel, including at least four air strikes that targeted Aleppo airport in the past six months, with the most recent being last week.

Israel vowed to bar Iranian-backed fighters, such as the militant Hezbollah and other Shiite Muslim groups, from gaining a foothold in Syria.