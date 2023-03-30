  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Syria: Israeli airstrikes target Damascus

Syria: Israeli airstrikes target Damascus

Published March 30th, 2023 - 07:07 GMT
Syria: Israeli airstrikes target Damascus
Shutterstock image.
Highlights
Syria says its air defenses intercepted an alleged Israeli airstrike on the capital Damascus.

ALBAWABA - Syria said Thursday its air defenses intercepted an alleged Israeli airstrike on the capital Damascus, which resulted in the injury of two soldiers, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

“At about 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial act of aggression with a number of missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan," SANA said, quoting an unnamed military source.

Israel seized the Golan Height, a strategic Syrian plateau, in the 1967 Middle East war. 

Thursday's air strikes "targeted some sites in the vicinity of Damascus City, and our air defenses intercepted the missiles and shot down some of them," the source reportedly said, according to SANA.

The source noted that "two army personnel were injured in the aggression, which also caused some material damages." The source did not elaborate.

There was no immediate confirmation from Israel.

Several attacks on Syria since last summer were blamed on Israel, including at least four air strikes that targeted Aleppo airport in the past six months, with the most recent being last week.

Israel vowed to bar Iranian-backed fighters, such as the militant Hezbollah and other Shiite Muslim groups, from gaining a foothold in Syria.

Tags:SyriaIsraelGolan Heightsmissile attackairstrikesDamascus targeted

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...