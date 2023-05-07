Syria may be rehabilitated into Arab fold

ALBAWABA - Foreign ministers agreed, in an extraordinary meeting of the Arab League Council in Cairo, on a conditional return of Syria to the League.

وسائل إعلام عربية: توافق عربي على عودة مشروطة لـ #سوريا فورا إلى جامعة الدول العربية، بالتزامن مع انطلاق اجتماع وزاري في #القاهرة يبحث الملف السوري.https://t.co/9BjkqeLLXX pic.twitter.com/nJxBbLeZMF — Anadolu العربية (@aa_arabic) May 7, 2023

Arab media outlets reported that the draft resolution, regarding Syria's return, will be officially issued later. It stipulates the resumption of the participation of Syrian delegations in the League's meetings, starting from Sunday, May 7.

بدء اجتماع وزراء الخارجية العرب لبحث عودة سوريا إلى جامعة الدول العربية#الشرق_للأخبار #الشرق_مباشر https://t.co/QKD9cwTjCJ — Asharq News الشرق للأخبار (@AsharqNews) May 7, 2023

The media outlets, however, did not indicate what are the agreed-on conditions that Damascus must meet to 'officially' return to the League.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi believes there are enough votes among Arab League members for Syria to return to the organization, adding that it is “only the beginning” of bringing a political end to the Syrian crisis https://t.co/XSHAwUssbG — CNN International (@cnni) May 5, 2023

Jamal Rushdi, spokesperson for the Arab League, had said that the foreign ministers would take a decision regarding lifting the suspension of Damascus' membership from the League.

السيد سامح شكري وزير الخارجية ورئيس الدورة ١٥٩ لمجلس جامعة الدول العربية على المستوى الوزاري، يترأس الاجتماع الاستثنائي لمجلس الجامعة لمناقشة تطورات الوضع في سوريا ويفتتح أعماله بإلقاء كلمة مصر في هذا الشأن@arableague_gs pic.twitter.com/FbGzIBR5eK — Egypt MFA Spokesperson (@MfaEgypt) May 7, 2023

"The closed consultative meeting on Sunday will discuss the results of the mini-Arab ministerial meetings held in Saudi Arabia and Jordan related to Syria's return to the Arab League. It will also discuss inviting Syria to the next Arab summit in Riyadh" Rushdi announced earlier.

Syria, Arab League ministers negotiate Damascus’ return to the alliance



Follow us on Gab: https://t.co/IuhLFQBiZE pic.twitter.com/e3zOl58iQP — RT (@RT_com) May 1, 2023

The Arab League had suspended Damascus' membership in Nov.2011, it even imposed political and economic sanctions on it at the time, following the outbreak of war between supporters and opponents of the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.