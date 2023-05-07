  1. Home
  3. Syria may be rehabilitated into Arab fold

ALBAWABA - Foreign ministers agreed, in an extraordinary meeting of the Arab League Council in Cairo, on a conditional return of Syria to the League.

Arab media outlets reported that the draft resolution, regarding Syria's return, will be officially issued later. It stipulates the resumption of the participation of Syrian delegations in the League's meetings, starting from Sunday, May 7.

The media outlets, however, did not indicate what are the agreed-on conditions that Damascus must meet to 'officially' return to the League.

Jamal Rushdi, spokesperson for the Arab League, had said that the foreign ministers would take a decision regarding lifting the suspension of Damascus' membership from the League.

"The closed consultative meeting on Sunday will discuss the results of the mini-Arab ministerial meetings held in Saudi Arabia and Jordan related to Syria's return to the Arab League. It will also discuss inviting Syria to the next Arab summit in Riyadh" Rushdi announced earlier.

The Arab League had suspended Damascus' membership in Nov.2011, it even imposed political and economic sanctions on it at the time, following the outbreak of war between supporters and opponents of the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

