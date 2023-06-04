Syria sends 50 ISIS member to Iraq

  1. Home
Published June 4th, 2023 - 05:32 GMT
ISIS members
A girl looks on while holding a water container as members of the Syrian Kurdish Asayish security forces inspect tents at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp. (Photo by Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP)

ALBAWABA - An Iraqi official said that Syria repatriated on Saturday 50 ISIS members and 168 of their family members from Syria to Iraq.

A source, who refused to uncover his identity, said that the Iraqi government "received 50 members of the Daesh from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)."

The 50 ISIS members will be "the subject of investigations and will face Iraqi justice.”

Furthermore, 168 relatives of ISIS-group members were sent from Syria’s Al-Hol camp to be relocated to Al-Jadaa camp south of Mosul, the official added.

The Iraqi official maintained that the ISIS relatives will undergo psychiatric medical checks.

"Once we receive the assurances of their tribal leaders that they will not face reprisals, they will be sent home." the official continued. 

Al-Hol camp is a refugee camp on the southern outskirts of the town of al-Hawl in northern Syria, close to the Syria-Iraq border. 

According to media outlets, the camp as of February 2021, held more than 60,000 ISIS fighters and their family members.

