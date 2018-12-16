Syrian Afrin Marketplace Bomb Blast Kills 4 Injures 20

Car bombing kills 4 in Syria (Twitter)

At least four people were killed in a car bombing in Syria’s northwestern Afrin province on Sunday, according to reporter.

Twenty other people were injured in the attack that targeted a marketplace in the area, the correspondent said.

Security forces have sealed off the attack scene with rescuers from the White Helmets civil defense agency rushing to the area to provide help to the injured.

Meanwhile, security forces thwarted another car-bomb attack in the area.

There was no claim of responsibility for Sunday’s attack.

Seven civilians had been killed and dozens injured in terrorist attacks in Azaz and Euphrates Shield Operation regions earlier this week.

Turkey on Jan. 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

On March 18, Turkish troops and Free Syrian Army members liberated the town of Afrin, on the 58th day of the operation.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.

