Syrian Batteries Thwart Israeli Missiles on Damascus

ALBAWABA - Israeli missiles targeted Damascus, Monday night according to social media reports.

Syrian media say the country’s air defenses have intercepted Israeli missiles in the sky over the southern part of the capital, Damascus, with no casualties reported as a result of the aggression Press TV reported.

Syrian air defense intercepted Israeli missiles south of the capital on Monday evening, causing no casualties, a military source told Syria’s state media. https://t.co/whw6NBgWpH — Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) June 7, 2022

The official SANA news agency, citing an unnamed military source, said the air defenses late on Monday confronted an Israeli missile aggression that targeted the southern countryside of Damascus, shooting down most of the missiles.

Israel is bombing the Syrian capital Damascus in another unprovoked attack against a sovereignty. Israel has been bombing Syria for almost a decade with unapologetic western support. Yet Israel gets to vote Russia out of the UN organizations and not once were they sanctioned. — Hadi Nasrallah (@HadiNasrallah) June 6, 2022

“At exactly 11:18 p.m. this evening, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points south of the city of Damascus, and our air defense media confronted the aggression's missiles and shot down most of them," the military source said as reported by Press TV.

Syrian air defenses reportedly activated during Israeli airstrikes in the vicinity of Damascus, Syria a short time ago. pic.twitter.com/B6espSs4zC — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) June 6, 2022

Israel has repeatedly carried out strikes on Syria targeting forces of the Bashar al-Assad regime and groups affiliated with Iran according to Anadolu news.