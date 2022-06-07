  1. Home
  3. Syrian Batteries Thwart Israeli Missiles on Damascus

Published June 7th, 2022 - 06:41 GMT
ALBAWABA - Israeli missiles targeted Damascus, Monday night according to social media reports. 

Syrian media say the country’s air defenses have intercepted Israeli missiles in the sky over the southern part of the capital, Damascus, with no casualties reported as a result of the aggression Press TV reported. 

The official SANA news agency, citing an unnamed military source, said the air defenses late on Monday confronted an Israeli missile aggression that targeted the southern countryside of Damascus, shooting down most of the missiles.

“At exactly 11:18 p.m. this evening, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points south of the city of Damascus, and our air defense media confronted the aggression's missiles and shot down most of them," the military source said as reported by Press TV.

Israel has repeatedly carried out strikes on Syria targeting forces of the Bashar al-Assad regime and groups affiliated with Iran according to Anadolu news


