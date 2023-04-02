Syrian foreign minister meets Egyptian counterpart

  1. Home
April 2nd, 2023
(Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)
The two ministers agreed to "intensify channels of communication between the two countries at various levels during the next stage"

ALBAWABA - Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad held talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, in Cairo after Mekdad's arrival in the Egyptian capital. The first visit of its kind by a Syrian foreign minister since the outbreak of the war in Syria, that began a decade ago.

The Syrian Foreign Minister arrived in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Saturday, where he held talks with his Egyptian counterpart related to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and discussing latest developments in the region and the world.

The two ministers agreed, during the closed bilateral meeting, to "intensify channels of communication between the two countries at various levels during the next stage", a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

During the meeting, Mekdad conveyed "his country's appreciation for Egypt's supportive role throughout the years of the crisis," while Shoukry, in turn, emphasized Egypt's efforts to reach a comprehensive political settlement to the Syrian crisis as soon as possible."

The Egyptian-Syrian meeting was followed by a joint formal talks' session with the presence of the delegations of the two countries.

Mekdad's visit to Cairo is the first since the suspension of Syria's membership in the Arab League and the outbreak of the Syrian crisis in 2011. It comes nearly two months after the Egyptian Foreign Minister made his first official visit to Damascus since the outbreak of the Syrian crisis.

Shoukry met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in addition to his Syrian counterpart, in February, where he conveyed his country's solidarity against the backdrop of the devastating earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey on the 6th of the same month.

