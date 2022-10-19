  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Syrian Photojournalist Bleeds 'Profusely' on Paris Streets

Syrian Photojournalist Bleeds 'Profusely' on Paris Streets

Published October 19th, 2022 - 05:55 GMT
An Image to remember
One of the many photographs taken by Zakaria Abdelkafi (AFP File Photo

A Syrian photojournalist was injured at a protest in the French capital Paris due to the intervention of the police, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said Tuesday.

The Paris-based media watchdog said Zakaria Abdelkafi suffered an injury above his eye as a result of a police charge during a demonstration by thousands of people calling for wage hikes amid the country’s high inflation.

The 38-year-old cameraman, who was bleeding profusely, was reportedly quickly treated by “street medics” and declared stable, with his eye not affected.

It added that they are “actively investigating this incident,” noting that the journalist had previously covered the civil war in Syria.

 

Tags:ParisSyrianZakaria AbdelkafiReporters Without Borders

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...