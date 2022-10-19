Syrian Photojournalist Bleeds 'Profusely' on Paris Streets

A Syrian photojournalist was injured at a protest in the French capital Paris due to the intervention of the police, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said Tuesday.
Syrian photojournalist Zakaria Abdelkafi injured by police during Paris protests https://t.co/osWg5Q4sDN pic.twitter.com/z9LJUVReYP— ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) October 19, 2022
The Paris-based media watchdog said Zakaria Abdelkafi suffered an injury above his eye as a result of a police charge during a demonstration by thousands of people calling for wage hikes amid the country’s high inflation.
Hier, un jour de manifestation en macronie :— BOGEN Isabelle (@BogenIsabelle) October 19, 2022
Le journaliste syrien Zakaria Abdelkafi blessé à la tête lors de la manifestation à Parishttps://t.co/xMRBluByoe
The 38-year-old cameraman, who was bleeding profusely, was reportedly quickly treated by “street medics” and declared stable, with his eye not affected.
Durante lo sciopero generale in corso oggi a #Parigi il giornalista Zakaria Abdelkafi è rimasto ferito in un attacco della polizia. Se fosse successo durante una manifestazione in #Russia ci sarebbero titoloni su giornali e notiziari,ma in Francia e in #Italia questo si può fare. pic.twitter.com/GQ538z9QEr— Ally (@gioially) October 18, 2022
It added that they are “actively investigating this incident,” noting that the journalist had previously covered the civil war in Syria.
😢😡🤬 Mon soutien à Zakaria Abdelkafi blessé ce jour à la manif de Paris après une charge des FDO, pourtant clairement identifié journaliste!— Faouzi Lellouche (@FaouziLellouche) October 18, 2022
Ayant déjà subi des violences policières dans son pays pour conséquence la perte d'un œil!https://t.co/mtQNltjfJW
Via : @ClementLanot https://t.co/ftdjJchIsn
