Syrian Refugee Crisis Gets Top Billing in Brussels With Elusive Solutions

Officials pose for a photograph during the third Brussels conference on "supporting future of Syria and the region" at the European Council in Brussels on March 14, 2019.

Meetings continued on Wednesday for the second consecutive day of the third Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region, in the presence of representatives of civil society organizations, decision-makers and experts. A ministerial-level meeting will be held on Thursday.

In remarks to Asharq Al-Awsat, the representative of Belgium, Marc Otte, said that the ongoing dialogue would give the Syrians and the hosting countries the opportunity to listen to each other and to present their demands to the international community, to the Geneva talks and the Brussels Conference.

“Of course, money will not solve the problems; but a political solution and financial support are required to help provide the essential needs and to search for detainees and missing persons. In short, it needs everyone's efforts - Americans, Europeans, Russians and Arabs,” Otte added.

Observers noted that the conference organizers were keen on inviting a significant number of Syrian women to listen to their viewpoints on various issues.

Asked about the European role in solving the crisis, a Syrian female participant said she was dissatisfied with it, noting the European organization could

“Unfortunately, the European Union has limited the debate on Syria to the question of the return of refugees or their support in the region, without pushing for a political solution and a transition without Bashar al-Assad,” she explained.

Addressing reporters, Abla Amawi, Secretary General of Jordan’s Higher Population Council, said that the Brussels Conference was very important in terms of highlighting the international community’s efforts to support the Syrian people, especially with regard to the file of refugees and the contribution to the country’s reconstruction.

Amawi said she hoped Jordan would receive “great support for the government’s plan to respond to the Syrian crisis.” She noted that in previous conferences, Jordan only received 62% of the support required to open schools and provide a health system for Syrians.

“We are talking about more than 1.3 million refugees on the land of Jordan, 45% of whom are under 15 years of age and need schools, health care, help for their parents and economic support,” she remarked.

The first workshop, entitled “Displacement and Sustainable Solutions,” was held on Wednesday with the participation of the President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini also participated in the events and met with the Syrian Women’s Advisory Board to discuss the role of women in conflict resolution. She also met with UN envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen.

